4 young foster children die in West Virginia house fire

Firefighters stand in the burned out structure of a home in Clay, West Virginia, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The fire, which started Saturday night around 11:20pm claimed the lives of 4 foster children and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the blaze./Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CLAY, W.Va.— Authorities in West Virginia say four foster children have been killed in a house fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells news outlets the fire destroyed the home Saturday night in Clay.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families said in a statement Sunday the four killed were foster children.

Bureau commissioner Linda Watts says the bureau is “truly saddened by the loss experienced.”

Authorities say the victims were a 6-month-old boy and three girls ages 3, 4 and 8. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Baltic says two adults and two children escaped the home. They were taken to a Charleston hospital for treatment.

The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious but its cause remains under investigation.