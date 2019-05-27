42 reported killed at 3 prisons in north Brazil

On Sunday, state officials reported that 15 inmates were killed during a prison riot at a fourth jail in Manaus.

Police guard the entrance to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex after a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A statement from the state prison secretary says prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were rushed to complex. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Women embrace outside Anisio Jobim Prison Complex after a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A statement from the state prison secretary says prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were rushed to complex. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities say 42 inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the capital of the northern state of Amazonas, a day after 15 prisoners died in a riot at a fourth prison in the city.

The Amazonas state prison agency says the 42 prisoners found dead Monday at prisons in Manaus all showed signs of asphyxia.

On Sunday, state officials reported that 15 inmates were killed during a prison riot at a fourth jail in Manaus. That was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.