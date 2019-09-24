6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported

The quake was felt across Puerto Rico and is the strongest to hit the island in recent years.

(Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near Puerto Rico, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck late Monday 49 miles off the island’s northwest coast at a shallow depth of 6 miles.

Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kiara Hernández tells The Associated Press that there are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was felt across Puerto Rico and is the strongest to hit the island in recent years.