7 escape injury in fiery plane crash at Santa Barbara Airport

This Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the wreckage of a Lockheed C-130 cargo pane after it crashed and burned at the Santa Barbara, Calif., Airport. Authorities say seven people escaped unhurt. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane experienced hydraulic problems and crash-landed on its belly along a runway. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Seven people escaped unhurt when a large transport plane they were on crash-landed and caught fire at Southern California’s Santa Barbara Airport, authorities said.

The Lockheed C-130 experienced hydraulic problems shortly after departing an airport in nearby Santa Maria on Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew declared an emergency and diverted to Santa Barbara, where it landed on its belly and skidded along a runway, the FAA said.

Firefighters sprayed the aircraft with foam to douse the flames sparked in the crash. Everybody on board walked away without injuries, officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Flights were canceled or delayed Monday morning as officials figured out how to remove the large aircraft, which remained on the runway with one wing touching the ground. Normal airport service was expected to resume around midday, officials said.

An online registry shows the plane belongs to International Air Response based in Mesa, Arizona. The company uses planes to fight fires and do aerial filming for movies and TV, according to its website. Company officials didn’t immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment.

In Northern California last week, all 10 people aboard a small jet escaped injury after the aircraft went off a runway and burst into flames.