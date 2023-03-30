44°F
Nation and World

9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky

By Sharon Johnson The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 - 7:39 am
 
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday nigh ...
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023. (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, a military spokesperson said.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday morning that the deaths happened the previous night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

A statement from Fort Campbell says the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 30 mile (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell. The crash is under investigation.

The helicopters landed in a field near a residential area with no injuries on the ground, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said. One helicopter had five people aboard and the other had four, Lubas said.

Speaking a news conference Thursday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state would do everything they can to support the families of those killed.

“We’re going to do what we always do, we’re going to wrap our arms around these families, we’re going to be with them for the weeks and days to come,” Beshear said.

Fort Campbell is located near the Tennessee border, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, and the crash occurred in the Trigg County, Kentucky, community of Cadiz.

Nick Tomaszewski, who lives about a mile from where the crash occurred, said he saw two helicopters flying over his house moments before the crash.

“For whatever reason last night my wife and I were sitting there looking out on the back deck and I said “Wow, those two helicopters look low and they look kind of close to one another tonight,’” he said.

The helicopters flew over and looped back around and moments later “we saw what looked like a firework went off in the sky.”

“All of the lights in their helicopter went out. It was like they just poofed … and then we saw a huge glow like a fireball,” Tomaszewski said.

Flyovers for training exercises happen almost daily and the helicopters typically fly low but not so close together, he said.

“There were two back to back. We typically see one and then see another one a few minutes later, and we just saw two of them flying together last night,” he said.

Members of the Kentucky Senate stood for a moment of silence Thursday morning in honor of the crash victims.

“We do not know the extent of what has gone on, but I understand it is bad and there has been a substantial loss of life of our military,” Senate President Robert Stivers told the somber chamber.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise.

The Black Hawk helicopter is a critical work horse for the U.S. Army, providing key security, transport, medical evacuations, search and rescue and other missions. It was a frequent sight in the skies over Iraq and Afghanistan during the wars conducting combat missions and is also used by the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Black Hawks were also often used to ferry visiting senior leaders to headquarters locations in the Iraq and Afghanistan war zones.

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
By Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

It’s a move that some advocates have long sought as a way to improve access to a life-saving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately.

Ambulances and rescue teams staffers are seen outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, M ...
Migrants start fire at Mexico detention center, killing 40
By María Verza The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the fire was started by migrants inside the facility in protest after learning they would be deported.

(San Bernardino County Fire via Twitter)
Train derails in Mojave Desert near Las Vegas
The Associated Press

A long freight train carrying iron ore has derailed in a remote area of the Mojave Desert but authorities say there were no injuries.

 
Nashville school shooter who killed 6 drew maps
By Jonathan Matisse and Travis Loller The Associated Press

Police say a former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children after planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed homes along Walnut and Mulb ...
‘Help is on the way’: Daunting tornado recovery in Mississippi
By Michael Goldberg and Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

In Rolling Fork, Miss., the tornado reduced homes to piles of rubble and flipped cars on their sides. Other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters.

"It's stressful not knowing," said Frankie Gonzalez, of Reading, waiting for news of his sister ...
7 victims recovered from chocolate factory blast
By Ximena Conde, The Philadelphia Inquirer Tribune Content Agency

By Sunday night, the hope for survivors came to an end, the death toll having risen to seven. The final bodies pulled from the debris were believed to be unaccounted for workers, according to authorities.

