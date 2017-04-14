911 caller IDd San Bernardino shooter as teacher’s husband

Police on Friday, April 14, released portions of the 911 calls from the shooting that left a teacher and student dead. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Lena Hammerling and her daughters Melissa, left, and Maci, right, and an unidentified child look at a sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Reed Saxon/AP)

After leading a prayer group, Marie Cabrera, right, embraces one of the group members near a sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Jonathan Martinez was killed in a San Bernardino special-education classroom on Monday, April 10, 2017. (San Bernardino City Unified School District via AP)

Cedric Anderson has been identified by authorities as the person who shot to death his wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and a student at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (San Bernardino Police Department via AP)

Karen Elaine Smith, 53, was shot and killed by Cedric Anderson, identified as her estranged husband, as she taught a special education class at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (San Bernardino Police Department via AP)

School staff greet students at North Park Elementary School, in relief at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

LOS ANGELES — A panicked 911 caller immediately identified a teacher’s husband as the man who opened fire at a San Bernardino elementary school and told the dispatcher that she had locked herself in the office.

Police on Friday released portions of the emergency calls from the shooting this week that killed a special-education teacher and her student. In one of the short tapes, a caller says a teacher had been shot by her husband and describes his clothing.

“I’m scared,” the caller says before the tape cuts out.

Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s classroom at North Park Elementary on Monday and fired 10 rounds from a .357 Magnum before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

He targeted Karen Smith but also struck two of her students: 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who died, and a 9-year-old boy who was expected to recover.

Anderson had accused Smith of infidelity just weeks into their marriage, prompting her to move out of their home, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Police have said there was no evidence of unfaithfulness. When Anderson failed to win her back, he killed her, Burguan said.

Smith told family members that Anderson had threatened her after she moved out last month, but she didn’t take him seriously and thought he was just seeking attention, the police chief said.

The young victim, Martinez, had previously survived heart surgery and had Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by learning delays, mild-to-moderate intellectual disabilities and heart problems.

School officials said he was a happy child who loved music and playing with friends.

The wounded boy, Nolan Brandy, was “recovering better than we expected,” Brandy’s parents said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

The boy was shot in the torso, but the bullet missed all of his vital organs, said Maria Garcia, a San Bernardino schools spokeswoman. He remained hospitalized Friday.

“He’s in really good spirits, he’s upbeat and he’s looking forward to going home,” the boy’s father, Leon Brandy, told CNN.

Police were still interviewing witnesses in their investigation, a police spokesman said. The school is expected to reopen Monday.