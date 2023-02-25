48°F
Nation and World

‘A historic event’: Snow, rain slam into Southern California

Flash floods tear through Southern California as blizzards continue in the mountains
The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated February 24, 2023 - 11:23 pm
A motorist drives on a wet road under a snow-covered hillside Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Agua Dulce, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Traffic makes its way along interstate 5 during a rainstorm Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A person walks up a trail at snow-covered Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

LOS ANGELES — Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the nation’s latest winter storm.

In California, the National Weather Service warned of cold, snowy and rainy weather lasting through Saturday and issued flash flood warnings for Los Angeles, its suburbs and a portion of Ventura County, a region that is home to about 6 million people.

Cellphones buzzed Friday afternoon with an emergency alert that warned: “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding.”

Some places in the flash flood warning zone could see up to 10 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall could cause debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years. Evacuation warnings were issued for some areas, with residents urged to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

Blizzard warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain ranges, where as much as 5 feet of snow was expected. Temperatures could drop far below normal in the region, posing a special risk to homeless people.

“Simply put, this will be a historic event for the amount of snow over the higher peaks and lower elevation snow,” according to the regional weather office.

Interstate 5, the West Coast’s major north-south highway, was closed south of the Oregon border as snow fell to the floor of the Sacramento Valley. A high mountain pass north of Los Angeles also was closed for hours before finally reopening late Friday, although traffic was creeping along with a police escort.

Snow in Portland, Bay Area

Much of Portland was shut down with icy roads not expected to thaw until Saturday after the city’s second-heaviest snowfall on record this week — nearly 11 inches.

Tim Varner sat huddled with blankets in a Portland storefront doorway that shielded him from some of the wind, ice and snow. Local officials opened six overnight shelters but the 57-year-old, who has been homeless for two decades, said it was too hard to push a shopping cart containing his belongings to get to one.

“It’s impossible,” he said. “The snow gets built up on the wheels of your cart, and then you find slippery spots and can’t get no traction. So you’re stuck.”

In Northern California, snow piled up across Santa Cruz County as roads closed and motorists were forced to abandon their cars.

Not all were dismayed by the winter weather. In the San Francisco Bay Area, hundreds of people drove up to 2,500-foot Mount Tamalpais to play in the snow — a rarity in the area.

San Francisco resident Shankar Krishnan woke up at 4 a.m. and headed out hoping to see snow for the first time in a long time.

“It feels awesome. It’s like the trees are all frosty. There’s snow on the ground. There’s snow coming down from the sky,” Krishnan said. “It’s beautiful out here.”

Some schools in Nevada and northern Arizona were closed, and a Major League Soccer season-opening game in Southern California was postponed.

The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January “atmospheric rivers” that improved California’s drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.

Stormy in Las Vegas

A weekend of rain and/or snow with strong winds is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. Saturday is most likely the best chance for precipitation, but rain or snow is not out of the question all weekend.

