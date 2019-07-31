95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at Kentucky park, camper says

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 11:27 am
 

CAVE CITY, Ky. — Federal officials are investigating a report that a man fired a gunshot while camping at Mammoth Cave National Park, an incident that another camper says was prompted by an alleged sighting of Bigfoot.

Mammoth Cave said law enforcement rangers responded early Sunday to a report of a person with a firearm at one of the Kentucky park’s backcountry campsites.

Brad Ginn told news outlets he and his girlfriend were camping nearby and were awakened about 1 a.m. by a man with his son. The man said they were going to investigate strange noises he kept hearing. Ginn said he heard a gunshot minutes later and the man returned to say Bigfoot had emerged from the woods, so he fired.

Ginn said he and his girlfriend decided to leave and report the incident.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer says an investigation continues and the park is safe to visit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 26, 2019, file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal C ...
R. Kelly lawyers barred from talking about new evidence

A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday barred attorneys from divulging new evidence in R. Kelly’s child pornography case, saying he wants to ensure the celebrity case isn’t tried in the media.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Nationa ...
Biden likely focus of attacks in debate round 2 for Dems tonight
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

Joe Biden has read all the modifiers in front of his front-runner status: shaky, fragile, vulnerable. He’ll try to leave the debate stage tonight with a more positive adjective attached to his name.

In this Nov. 5, 1993 file photo, director Harold Prince, right, talks with choreographer Gillia ...
Broadway producer Hal Prince, winner of 21 Tony Awards, dead at 91
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Opera,” ”Cabaret,” ”Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died. Prince was 91.

 
Bloody car, Walmart vest lead to suspect in Georgia machete attack
The Associated Press

Police say a machete-wielding man accused of attacking a customer in a gas station parking lot was apprehended after he left his Walmart employee vest and name badge behind, and blood stains were later found on his car.

(Getty Images)
Ohio woman, 79, sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
The Associated Press

A judge wants to take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman for refusing to stop feeding stray cats in her suburban Cleveland neighborhood.