Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert to air on Disney channels

Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 28, 2016. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. on May 13, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle)

Usher performs with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue in New Orleans on April 29, 2017. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 2016. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Disney says its networks will air Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit on Sunday. The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, is aimed at helping victims of the recent attack in Manchester, England.

The full concert will air live at 2 p.m. EDT on Freeform, Disney’s young adult cable network.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals telecast.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande’s performance in the city. Twenty-two people died at that show.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.