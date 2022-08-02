101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Authorities: Utah man starts wildfire by burning a spider

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 - 2:54 pm
 
Two helicopters pass while fighting a wildfire in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A Utah m ...
Two helicopters pass while fighting a wildfire in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Firefighters battle a wildfire from the ground as a helicopter drops water above them in Spring ...
Firefighters battle a wildfire from the ground as a helicopter drops water above them in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The fire started when a man tried to burn a spider with a lighter. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
An Erickson Aero Tanker drops fire retardant over a wildfire in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, ...
An Erickson Aero Tanker drops fire retardant over a wildfire in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Quinn Smith and her father, David Smith, watch a helicopter take off as firefighters battle a w ...
Quinn Smith and her father, David Smith, watch a helicopter take off as firefighters battle a wildfire in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.

Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn’t appear to be high, said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

There is no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision. This area and most of Utah are bone dry amid extreme drought conditions.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon said. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was in the Utah County jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and had burned less than 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) as of Tuesday, according to fire officials. No homes had been damaged.

MOST READ
1
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
2
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
A’s, casino magnate to meet about potential Las Vegas ballpark
3
Filming disrupts overnight Strip traffic
Filming disrupts overnight Strip traffic
4
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
5
Monkeypox detected in Southern Nevada wastewater
Monkeypox detected in Southern Nevada wastewater
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A journalist watches as the bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, ...
Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said Tuesday.

A car is partially covered in debris off Highway 190 near Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley Natio ...
Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads
The Associated Press

Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding.

 
Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered ‘justice,’ Biden says
By Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A ...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

FILE - Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Con ...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
Zeke Miller and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation.