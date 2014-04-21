Autopsies done on seven Utah babies found in garage

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed autopsies of seven infants found in cardboard boxes in a woman’s garage, but it is unclear when the results will be released.

This file photo provided by the Utah County jail shows Megan Huntsman, who was booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of killing six of her newborn children over the past decade. Seven dead babies were found in a garage at a Pleasant Grove home where Huntsman lived up until 2011. Huntsman is scheduled to appear in court April 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Utah County Jail)

This undated image originally released by the Utah Sex Offender Registry and obtained by The Associated Press from a public records database shows Darren West, the estranged husband of Megan Huntsman, the Utah woman accused of concealing seven pregnancies before strangling or suffocating her newborns. West discovered one of the infant corpses in the garage of the couple's former home in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on Saturday, April 12, 2014. Police say West told them in his initial interview that he knew nothing about the pregnancies, but investigators are still trying to determine his knowledge or involvement. (AP Photo)

In this April 13, 2014, photo, Pleasant Grove Police police tape is shown in front of the scene where seven infant bodies were discovered and packaged in separate containers at a home in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Authorities say a Utah woman accused of killing six babies that she gave birth to over 10 years told investigators that she either strangled or suffocated the children and then put them inside boxes in her garage. According to a probable cause statement released by police Monday, Megan Huntsman said that between 1996 and 2006, she gave birth to at least seven babies at her home and that all but one of them were born alive. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Belongings are shown on the ground in front of the garage where seven infant bodies were discovered and packaged in separate containers at a home in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Monday, April 14, 2014. Authorities say a Utah woman accused of killing six babies that she gave birth to over 10 years told investigators that she either strangled or suffocated the children and then put them inside boxes in her garage. According to a probable cause statement released by police Monday, Megan Huntsman said that between 1996 and 2006, she gave birth to at least seven babies at her home and that all but one of them were born alive. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed autopsies of seven infants found in cardboard boxes in a woman’s garage, but it is unclear when the results will be released.

Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Mike Roberts said Friday the medical examiner will review the autopsy reports with police and prosecutors. He did not have any of the results and did not know whether his agency would get them before prosecutors file criminal charges against the woman accused of killing six of the babies.

Chief Medical Examiner Todd Grey said in an email that his office never discusses cases or releases autopsy results publicly, but he said other investigators might release them later.

Megan Huntsman, 39, was still being held Friday in the Utah County Jail in Provo on $6 million bail. She is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday.

Roberts said Huntsman had been placed on suicide watch at the jail. She did not have an attorney as of late Thursday, he said.

In addition to the autopsies, investigators have brought in the FBI to help Utah officials analyze DNA taken from the seven babies. None of the labs in Utah can analyze the type of DNA that has been taken from the tiny corpses, Roberts said.

Officials hope the DNA will reveal the sex of the babies and who their parents are, but it’s unknown when the results will be back, Roberts said.

News of the completed autopsies was first reported by the Deseret News.

Huntsman’s estranged husband discovered one of the babies’ bodies in the garage of their Pleasant Grove home last weekend. Huntsman told police that she killed six infants after giving birth to them from 1996 to 2006, according to authorities. She put the bodies in plastic bags and packed them in boxes in her garage, investigators said.

Huntsman told police that a seventh baby was stillborn.

Roberts said officials still believe Huntsman’s timeline of events is accurate.

Huntsman’s estranged husband, Darren West, lived with her during the decade she said the births and deaths occurred, but he was in federal prison on drug charges from 2006 until January. West told police in his initial interview that he knew nothing about the pregnancies, but he has since obtained an attorney and investigators haven’t spoken with him again, Roberts said. They are trying to determine his knowledge or involvement.

West previously declined to comment on the case through a family spokesman.

Investigators have an initial theory on Huntsman’s motive but aren’t discussing it publicly, Roberts said.