Nation and World

Back-to-back lottery jackpots worth more than $1.6B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 3:56 pm
 
Updated March 20, 2024 - 8:49 am
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/N ...
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Two jackpots worth more than $1.6 billion. No winners yet.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing had climbed to $893 million ($424.1 million all cash), while the Wednesday Powerball purse will be worth an estimated $687 million ($327.3 million all cash).

The winning numbers drawn shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday were 24-46-49-62-66 and a Mega ball of 7. The multiplier was 2x.

The Friday jackpot will now be worth an estimated $977 million ($461 million for all cash).

The biggest U.S. jackpot ever was $2.04 billion Powerball won by Edwin Castro on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Millions of people have played in recent weeks, and all have come up short. With odds ranging from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 302 million, it’s not an easy task.

No one has won the Mega Millions drawing since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared $394 million.

The last Powerball winner was Jan. 1. A ticket sold at a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan, matched all six balls in the New Year’s Day drawing to win the estimated $842.4 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ...
Blinken returns to Mideast with US-Israel tensions high
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The top U.S. diplomat called on Israel to let more aid into Gaza. He referred to agencies describing the situation in the enclave as worse than in Sudan or Afghanistan.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Sco ...
Supreme Court lifts stay on Texas immigration law
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority.

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., ...
Israeli officials to come to DC to discuss prospective Rafah operation
By Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The White House has been skeptical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to carry out an operation where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

