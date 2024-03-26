52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Baltimore bridge collapses after struck by cargo ship — VIDEO

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Collision
CCTV footage of the incident appears to show a number of vehicles falling into the water as a l ...
CCTV footage of the incident appears to show a number of vehicles falling into the water as a large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed. (STN screengrab)
The vessel Zhen Hua 13 passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June ...
The vessel Zhen Hua 13 passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
More Stories
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
FILE - The Truth Social account for former President Donald Trump is seen on a mobile device, W ...
Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, ...
Powerball jackpot grows to $865M as long winless drought continues
The Associated Press
March 26, 2024 - 1:50 am
 

BALTIMORE — A major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for at least seven people in the water.

The vessel appears to have hit one of the supports of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the roadway to break apart in several places and plunge into the water, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The ship caught fire and appeared to sink.

The bridge, which opened in 1977, spans the Patapsco River, a vital artery that along with the Port of Baltimore is a hub for shipping on the East Coast. It is named for the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“This is a dire emergency,” Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press. “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

He added that some cargo appeared to be dangling from the bridge.

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Cartwright said, though he said it’s too early to know how many people were affected. He called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event.”

He said agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting that a ship leaving Baltimore had struck a column on the bridge. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer truck.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, spe ...
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass.

Christians walk in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, ...
Thousands in Jerusalem fete Palm Sunday as war rages on
The Associated Press

Thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives, marking the first day of Holy Week as conflict surges across the region.

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Ma ...
Israel: 170 terrorists killed in hospital raid
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel’s military says it has killed more than 170 Hamas terrorists and detained about 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began March 18, calling it a blow to Hamas and other armed groups it says had regrouped there as the war nears the six-month mark.

More stories
Firefighter: Rescue of truck driver dangling from bridge was team effort
Firefighter: Rescue of truck driver dangling from bridge was team effort
World Central Kitchen aid heading for Gaza by boat in pilot program
World Central Kitchen aid heading for Gaza by boat in pilot program
California man claims share of 2nd-largest US lottery jackpot
California man claims share of 2nd-largest US lottery jackpot
Mega Millions tops $1B with Powerball at $750M. Here’s what to know
Mega Millions tops $1B with Powerball at $750M. Here’s what to know
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
AP reporters aboard a U.S. military plane watch small batches of aid airdropped on Gaza
AP reporters aboard a U.S. military plane watch small batches of aid airdropped on Gaza