83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden addresses U.S. campus protests as he speaks to Morehouse grads

President Joe Biden speaks to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, ...
President Joe Biden speaks to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Pro-Palestinian supporters protest with police presence near the commencement at Morehouse Coll ...
Pro-Palestinian supporters protest with police presence near the commencement at Morehouse College, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
President Joe Biden listens before speaking to graduating students at the Morehouse College com ...
President Joe Biden listens before speaking to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Graduating students arrive at the Morehouse College commencement before President Joe Biden spe ...
Graduating students arrive at the Morehouse College commencement before President Joe Biden speaks, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People protest near the commencement at Morehouse College, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (A ...
People protest near the commencement at Morehouse College, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
President Joe Biden claps before speaking to graduating students at the Morehouse College comme ...
President Joe Biden claps before speaking to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., holds up a printout that she claims was from a New York City publi ...
GOP’s Stefanik critical of Biden policy in Knesset speech
A protester is taken into custody at S. 34th St. near University of Pennsylvania campus in Phil ...
Pro-Palestinian protesters encamp at Philadelphia university
Ricarda Louk places a candle on the grave of her daughter Shani Louk during her funeral in Srig ...
U.S., Saudi officials discuss security agreement, recognition of Israel
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meet ...
‘No sign of life’ at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s president, others
By Darlene Superville, Matt Brown and Bill Barrow The Associated Press
May 19, 2024 - 9:23 pm
 

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed U.S. student protests over the Israel-Hamas war, telling graduates of historically Black Morehouse College that he heard their voices and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too.

“I support peaceful nonviolent protest,” he told students at the all-male college, some of whom wore Palestinian scarves known as kaffiyehs around their shoulders on top of their black graduation gowns. “Your voices should be heard, and I promise you I hear them.”

The speech — and one later Sunday in Detroit — is part of a burst of outreach to Black constituents by the Democratic president, whose support among these voters has softened since their strong backing helped put him in the Oval Office.

Biden spent much of the approximately 30-minute speech focused on the problems at home. He condemned Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants and noted that the class of 2024 entered college during the COVID-19 pandemic and following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Biden said it was natural for them, and others, to wonder whether the democracy “you hear about actually works for you.”

“If Black men are being killed in the street, what is democracy?” he asked. “The trail of broken promises that still leave Black communities behind, what is democracy? If you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot.”

Protests over the war have roiled America’s college campuses. Columbia University canceled its main commencement ceremony. At Morehouse, the announcement that Biden would be the commencement speaker drew some backlash among the faculty and those who oppose the president’s handling of the war.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency ...
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip cross new US pier
By Lolita C. Baldor and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The shipment is the first in an operation that American military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
House votes to require delivery of bombs to Israel
recommend 2
Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure builds on Hamas, Israel
recommend 3
Small anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan graduation ceremony
recommend 4
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel
recommend 5
USC cancels graduation ceremony amid concern about pro-Palestinian protest disruptions
recommend 6
U.N. investigators probe 14 Gaza aid staffers Israel had tied to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack