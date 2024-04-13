80°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden, national security team meet as Iran launches drones toward Israel

President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April ...
President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, April 12, 20 ...
President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, April 12, 2024, enroute to New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Joe Biden pauses to respond to a question from a member of the traveling press as he ...
President Joe Biden pauses to respond to a question from a member of the traveling press as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, April 12, 2024, enroute to New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Joe Biden departs aboard Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del ...
President Joe Biden departs aboard Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in ...
President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
More Stories
FILE--Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaks to the media in a tunnel t ...
Israel says Iran launched a number of drones toward it
Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Wes ...
‘Run, run, run’: 6 stabbed to death at Sydney mall
This image made from a video provided to The Associated Press by a Mideast defense official sho ...
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes container ship amid tensions with Israel
Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Michelle L. Price and Zeke Miller The Associated Press
April 13, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house and was returning to the White House on Saturday to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East as Iran launched an attack against Israel.

Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.

Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel, and U.S. and Israeli officials have been bracing for an attack as soon as this weekend, raising concerns about the conflict escalating into a wider regional war. Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

The Pentagon reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart “to discuss urgent regional threats … and made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his counterpart to reinforce Washington’s “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

Biden boarded the presidential helicopter from a park near his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to return to Washington on Saturday afternoon shortly before Israeli officials confirmed that they had detected drones being launched toward their territory from Iran.

He was set to convene a principals meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the events and plan the U.S. response.

Biden on Friday said the United States was “devoted” to defending Israel and that “Iran will not succeed.” Asked by reporters what his message was for Iran, the president’s only reply was: “Don’t.”

He ignored a question about what would trigger a direct U.S. military response, and when asked how imminent an Iranian attack on Israel was, Biden said he did not want to get into secure information, “but my expectation is sooner than later.”

The U.S., along with its allies, have sent direct messages to Tehran to warn against further escalating the conflict.

During the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, there have been near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group along the Israel-Lebanon border.

U.S. officials have recorded more than 150 attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on U.S. forces at bases in those countries since war started on Oct. 7.

One attack in late January killed three U.S. service members in Jordan. In retaliation, the U.S. launched a massive air assault, hitting more than 85 targets at seven locations in Iraq and Syria.

Meantime, on Saturday, commandos from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. strongly condemned the seizure and urged Iran to release the ship and crew immediately.

“We will work with our partners to hold Iran to account for its actions,” she said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

An evacuation notice was lifted for the southern Utah town just downstream from a fissured dam after public safety officials said they were able to release enough water to prevent a total breach.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he boards Air Force One, Friday, April 12, 2024, at ...
US braces for Iran attack against Israel
By Tracy Wilkinson Los Angeles Times

The U.S. and its allies are sounding an unusually urgent alarm over Iran’s possible plans to retaliate in the coming days over Israel’s purported killing of senior Iranian officials at a diplomatic mission in Syria.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a p ...
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault
recommend 2
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
recommend 3
Iran’s foreign minister says U.S. gave Israel ‘green light’ to attack Syrian consulate
recommend 4
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
recommend 5
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes container ship amid tensions with Israel
recommend 6
6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes taken out of Gaza