Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage

By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long The Associated Press
December 12, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
Updated December 12, 2023 - 2:07 pm
President Joe Biden speaks a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washingt ...
President Joe Biden speaks a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, two White House officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many families would be attending the White House meeting in person, or via videoconference. Biden has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone, officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s schedule.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home,” Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”

Seven Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land terrorist attack into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage.

Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that was brokered with the assistance of Qatar and Egypt.

The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other terrorist groups on Oct. 7.

NBC News was first to report on the meeting.

Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
By Colleen Long and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The president’s comments to donors during a fundraiser come hours before a United Nations vote demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli forces evacuate a wounded soldier from Gaza, near the border between Gaza and southern ...
Israel pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels: WSJ
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Biden administration officials say the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the terrorist group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions.

Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on C ...
Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

