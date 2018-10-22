Big Island farmers lost $28M because of Kilauea volcano

A survey of Big Island farmers has found that they suffered nearly $28 million in damages because of the months-long eruption earlier this year of the Kilauea volcano, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reported.

Halemaumau Crater, which has quadrupled in size since May, and Kilauea Caldera at Kilauea volcano's summit are seen inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)

Diminished volcanic activity is seen on Kilauea's lower East Rift Zone. (USGS via AP)

In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from the last active eruption site on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is shown near Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano changed dramatically over the weekend as lava from the site slowed and fewer earthquakes were recorded across the region. The pause in volcanic activity comes as Hurricane Hector moves closer to Hawaii, a storm that is expected to pass south of the Big Island Tuesday night and Wednesday as it moves westward. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Lava fountains have built a small spatter cone, the black mound at right, from which lava spills out onto the surface and flows into a small pond at left, in Kilauea Volcano near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Friday, May 25, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Channelized lava flows from a merged elongated fountaining source between fissures in Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone in Pahoa, Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HILO, Hawaii — A survey of Big Island farmers has found that they suffered nearly $28 million in damages because of the months-long eruption earlier this year of the Kilauea volcano, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reported.

The survey of 46 farmers by University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources found they collectively lost an estimated $27.9 million in destroyed property, the newspaper reported.

Of the total damages reported, nearly two thirds — $17 million — was damage to crops, while destroyed land, buildings and inventory accounted for $4.1 million, $3.3 million and $3 million in losses, respectively, the Herald Tribune reported.

The survey found that $13.3 million of the reported damages were from the floriculture industry, with another $6.5 from the papaya industry and $2.5 from the macadamia nut industry.

The Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association, which requested the University conduct the survey, advised that the data from the survey is not all-inclusive but provides a snapshot of how devastating the eruption was for the island’s agricultural industries.

Eric Tanouye, president of the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association, told the newspaper that the Kapoho region, now mostly buried in lava, had ideal conditions for orchid growers. After the eruption, Tanouye estimated that 10 percent of the Association’s roughly 300 statewide members had been affected.

Even though Tanouye said some new nurseries are beginning to see new growth, it can take up to two years to grow an orchid from seed into a plant that can be sold under ideal conditions. The farmers starting out fresh will have no cash flow during that period.

“It’s a big decision for anyone to choose to go back into debt,” Tanouye said. “Every farmer is going to have to make that ultimate decision themselves.”

The loss of equipment, land viability and inventory for the affected industries has left their future in doubt.

“It’s hard to put into dollars and cents,” said Eric Wienert, president of the Hawaii Papaya Industry Association.