BLM pulls plan to auction oil and gas leases near Zion National Park

This area near Zion National Park in Utah is slated to be offered for oil and gas exploration under a plan by the Bureau of Land Management. The proposal has drawn questons and opposition from Zion park officials, neighboring landowners, conservationists and tourism boosters. (Luke Henry/Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance)

Citing “substantial feedback from the public,” federal officials in Utah have decided not to open up land just outside Zion National Park for possible oil and gas development, at least not yet.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that it is deferring plans to offer “fluid mineral leases” on three parcels totaling just over 4,700 acres near the iconic park 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The BLM received tens of thousands of mostly negative public comments about the proposed auction, which was originally set to take place in September. State and local officials, nearby landowners, conservationists and tourism boosters all opposed the possibility of oil and gas drilling so close to the park.

The bureau still plans to hold the Sept. 14 oil and gas lease auction, but the three controversial parcels in Utah’s Washington County will not be offered. Officials for the agency said the parcels will be “further evaluated for possible reallocation” in the future.

Two of the parcels extended within 2 miles of Zion’s western boundary and straddled a creek that flows into the Virgin River and Kolob Terrace Road, the main route into the less congested, central part of the 150,000-acre park.

In January, the BLM issued a draft environmental analysis that concluded there would be no significant impact from leasing the proposed parcels.

Fight could continue

Conservation groups hailed the agency’s change of heart.

“Pumpjacks and drill rigs, heavy-duty truck traffic, flaring of natural gas, the threat of air and water pollution and other infrastructure from industrial oil and gas activities have no place next to Zion National Park,” said David Nimkin, senior southwest regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association, an independent, nonprofit advocacy group. “Fortunately for Zion, BLM listened to the National Park Service, nearby communities and voices from around the country.”

But the fight isn’t over, according to Cory MacNulty, Utah program manager for the association. She said there are other parcels of federal land directly adjacent to the park boundary that are eligible for possible oil and gas drilling under the BLM’s resource management plan for the area, which was last updated in 1999.

“In order to really remove the possibility oil and gas right up against the national park, that plan needs to be revised,” MacNulty said.

Though there is a history of oil exploration in Washington County that dates back to before Zion became a national park in 1919, the area has seen no significant fossil fuel activity for decades.

According to Utah state records, the county hasn’t seen a single drilling permit application since 1986, when a single well was drilled and capped in the same year.

