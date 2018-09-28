‘Body’ found in Ohio turns out to be discarded sex doll

Police in Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted what they thought was a body near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure was wrapped in a garbage bag and had been abandoned on a hillside.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was a life-size female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance.