86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Pro-Palestinian protestors ignore Drexel’s request to disband

Pro-Palestinian protesters and Philadelphia police have a standoff along 34th Street at the Uni ...
Pro-Palestinian protesters and Philadelphia police have a standoff along 34th Street at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
President Joe Biden speaks on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Ja ...
President Joe Biden speaks on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
More Stories
A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DF ...
Frontier Airlines breaks away from ultra low cost ticket model
Shiite Muslims hold photos of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others leaders shout slogans ...
Mideast unease could rise after deadly crash involving Iran’s leaders
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, talks to the media after a meeting with Senate ...
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military ...
War crimes prosecutor seeks arrest of Netanyahu, other Israeli, Hamas leaders
The Associated Press
May 20, 2024 - 11:39 am
 

PHILADELPHIA — Pro-Palestinian protesters ignored a request by Drexel University’s president to disband their encampment on Monday as arrests linked to campus demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war surpassed the 3,000 mark nationwide.

Drexel’s campus remained on lockdown, with classes being held virtually as police kept watch over the demonstration on the school’s Korman Quad. Many Drexel employees were told to work from home.

In a statement issued a day earlier, Drexel President John Fry said as many as 60 protesters were at the encampment, lambasting it as “intolerably disruptive to normal university operations.” He said there were “serious concerns about the conduct of some participants, including distressing reports and images of protesters subjecting passersby to antisemitic speech, signs and chants.” Fry threatened disciplinary action against Drexel students participating in the protest.

The Drexel Palestine Coalition responded on Instagram late Sunday that “it is slander to accuse the encampment of ‘hateful’ or ‘intimidating’ actions when we have done neither.” The group accused Drexel and city police of harassment and intimidation.

No arrests were reported.

Students and others have set up tent encampments on campuses around the country to press colleges to cut financial ties with Israel. Tensions over the war have been high on campuses since the fall but demonstrations spread quickly following an April 18 police crackdown on an encampment at Columbia University.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested on U.S. campuses over the past month. Campuses have been calmer recently, with fewer arrests, as students leave for summer break. Still, colleges have been vigilant for disruptions to commencement ceremonies.

The encampment at Drexel, which has about 22,000 students, was set up after several hundred demonstrators marched from Philadelphia’s City Hall to west Philadelphia on Saturday.

Nearby, on the University of Pennsylvania campus, university and city police arrested 19 demonstrators Friday night, including six Penn students.

Walkout at George Washington graduation

Elsewhere, dozens of George Washington University graduates walked out of commencement ceremonies at the base of the Washington Monument on Sunday, disrupting university President Ellen Granberg’s speech, while at Morehouse College in Atlanta, President Joe Biden told the graduating class that he heard the voices of protest, and had called for “an immediate cease-fire” in Gaza and the return of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.

Wesleyan University in Connecticut said it has reached agreement with student protesters to review possible divestment, with meetings scheduled for later this month and in the fall.

Wesleyan President Michael Roth announced the deal over the weekend and disclosed that 1.7 percent of Wesleyan’s endowment was invested in aerospace and defense businesses, but that none were directly involved in the manufacture of weapons.

As part of the agreement, Wesleyan protesters cleared their encampment on Monday, according to a school spokesperson.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 82 incidents since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests across the U.S. At least 3,025 people have been arrested on the campuses of 61 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DF ...
Frontier Airlines breaks away from ultra low cost ticket model
Mary Schlangenstein Bloomberg News

Frontier Airlines, famous for deeply discounted ticket prices and bare-bones service, is adding new fare categories that include carry-on bags, seat selection and no cancellation fees as it seeks to appeal to U.S. travelers who want more upscale options when they fly.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, talks to the media after a meeting with Senate ...
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
By Ethan Bronner and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

After a member of his war cabinet threatened to resign over his handling of the war with Hamas, experts say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains secure.

President Joe Biden speaks to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, ...
Biden addresses U.S. campus protests as he speaks to Morehouse grads
By Darlene Superville, Matt Brown and Bill Barrow The Associated Press

President Joe Biden addressed U.S. student protests over the Israel-Hamas war, telling graduates of Morehouse College that he heard their voices and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity
recommend 2
Protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment
recommend 3
Pro-Palestinian protesters encamp at Philadelphia university
recommend 4
Paris students block university building in pro-Palestinian protest
recommend 5
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict
recommend 6
USC cancels graduation ceremony amid concern about pro-Palestinian protest disruptions