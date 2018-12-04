Body found on Costa Rican property where woman went missing

Costa Rican authorities say they’ve found a body behind an AirBnB villa where a missing South Florida woman was staying during a vacation to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Officials with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said Monday that they haven’t yet identified the body found half-buried and covered with plastic bags.

Carla Stefaniak has been missing for more than a week after traveling to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law April Antonieta. A Gofundme account says Stefaniak was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. She didn’t show up for her 1 p.m. flight home on Nov. 28.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Stefaniak’s last message to her family said: “It’s pretty sketchy here,” that the power was out and it was pouring rain.