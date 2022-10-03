84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Nation and World

Brittney Griner appeal date set for Oct. 25 in Russian court

By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press
October 3, 2022 - 10:51 am
 
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court ro ...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Moscow region's court on Monday Oct. 3, 2022 set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, scheduling the hearing for Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroo ...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Moscow region's court on Monday Oct. 3, 2022 set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, scheduling the hearing for Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court said it will hear her appeal.

RELATED: Aces coaches, players support Griner after sentencing

Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but testified that she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

Her February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner, recognized as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, was returning to Russia, where she played during the U.S. league’s offseason.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Reflecting the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements.

U.S. President Joe Biden met last month with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, as well as the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

The Biden administration carried out a prisoner swap in April, with Moscow releasing Marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
2
‘Purgatory’: Nevada’s injured workers outraged over 13,842 case backlog
‘Purgatory’: Nevada’s injured workers outraged over 13,842 case backlog
3
Report: City overwrote video of hair-pulling, kicking fight between two councilwomen
Report: City overwrote video of hair-pulling, kicking fight between two councilwomen
4
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
5
PARTY LINES: Sometimes, you should quit while you’re behind
PARTY LINES: Sometimes, you should quit while you’re behind
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her ...
Feds promise massive aid effort even as some Ian floodwater rises
By Bobby Caina Calvan and Mike Schneider The Associated Press

“People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” Rev. Charles Cannon said in his Sunday sermon.

A man hauls his motorbike on a destroyed bridge across Oskil river during evacuation in recentl ...
Ukraine continues with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
By Jon Gambrell Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that his forces now control Lyman: “As of 12:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) Lyman is cleared fully. Thank you to our militaries, our warriors,” he said in a video address.

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White Hou ...
Oath Keepers’ lawyers plan novel defense centered on Trump
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Stewart Rhodes intends to take the stand to argue he believed Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act to call up a militia to support him, his lawyers have said.

Steve Gibson, left background, helps Maria Zoltac into the back of his truck as her sister Susa ...
Ian death toll rises to 54 as millions try to start recovery effort
By Rebecca Santana and Meg Kinnard The Associated Press

“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” boat captain Ryan Kane said. “You know boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots.”

A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking what authorities believe was marij ...
Pot-smoking Capitol riot defendant pleads guilty
By / RJ

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will not seek more than 63 months for Ronald Sandlin, 35, who is from Memphis and was arrested in Las Vegas. Local businessman Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, is awaiting sentencing on conspiracy and assault charges.

This image from video shows a truck owned by Anthony John Graziano after a shootout on a highwa ...
Teen saw father kill mother that led to I-15 shootout, police say
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The Southern California teenager who was killed alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement along Interstate 15 was with him a day earlier when he fatally shot her mother.

 
Ian destroys large parts of Florida; S. Carolina may be next
By Terry Spencer, Adriana Gomez Licon and Tim Reynolds The Associated Press

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”