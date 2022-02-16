56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

California goes from summer heat to rain, snow

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 - 5:44 pm
 
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec ...
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES — California’s midwinter summer break gave way Tuesday to dramatically cooler and blustery weather with scattered rain and a dose of much-needed mountain snow.

A truck driver was killed at about 12:15 a.m. when his big-rig overturned in high winds on a Mono County highway in the Sierra Nevada, the East Bay Times reported. His passenger was injured.

Wind advisories continued through the day for parts of the Sierra, the Central Valley and southeastern California.

Winter weather advisories were issued for mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region sweltered in temperatures that soared into the 80s and 90s.

Snow fell on Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass in the Tehachapi Mountains north of Los Angeles, and forecasters advised against travel on the route.

Some light rain and drizzle was reported in the San Francisco Bay Area as a cold, low-pressure system moved south through California, which has been dry since a December deluge. Other regions got more precipitation from the storm.

The National Weather Service said the system generally brought 2-4 inches of snow to the Sierras, and chain controls were implemented on Interstate 80 for a time.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said the 1.6 inches of snow that fell overnight ended the longest streak of days without measurable precipitation at its site during meteorological winter. The new record is 37 consecutive days.

MOST READ
1
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
2
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
3
‘Adulterated’ food allegations lead police to investigate restaurant
‘Adulterated’ food allegations lead police to investigate restaurant
4
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
5
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Honor guard soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troo ...
Russia to pull back some troops, ready for talks with NATO
By Dasha Litvinova and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures.

 
West’s megadrought the worst in 1,200 years, study says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

 
US to close embassy in Ukraine; Russia says it will keep talking
By Vladimir Isachenkov and Yuras Karmanu The Associated Press

The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

Truck drivers and others protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday ...
Busiest US-Canada bridge reopens; Ottawa protest persists
By Rob Gillies and Corey Williams The Associated Press

Police in Windsor, Ontario, arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit.

Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79 years-old, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civili ...
Tensions rise as over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Jim Heintz and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

Ukraine’s president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that, even as the U.S. reported Sunday that Moscow positioned more of its troops closer to Ukraine’s borders and some airlines canceled or diverted flights to the capital of Kyiv.

Police look on as a protest vehicle leaves a demonstration which has blocked traffic across the ...
Standoff at Canadian-US border eases — before protests swell
By Rob Gillies and Mike Householder The Associated Press

In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators, the blockades snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day.

This image provided by The White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md. ...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Jim Heintz and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” in an hourlong call on Saturday.

 
Phoenix shooting leaves 9 police officers hurt
By Jacques Billeaud and Terry Tang The Associated Press

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix home early Friday ambushed the first officer on the scene, seriously injuring him, then opened fire on other police as they tried to rescue a baby.