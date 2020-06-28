100°F
Nation and World

California governor orders bars in 7 counties to close

The Associated Press
June 28, 2020 - 12:57 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state.

The counties under the mandatory bar closure order include Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare counties.

Eight other counties asked by state officials to issue local health orders closing bars include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.

