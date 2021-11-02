73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

California man charged, accused of punching flight attendant

By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure near a terminal at Boston Logan Internat ...
American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston in July 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DENVER — A 20-year-old California man accused of assaulting a flight attendant on a cross-country American Airlines flight allegedly punched the woman in the face after being told he could not use the bathroom, leaving her bleeding around her nose and giving her a concussion, according to a court document.

Prosecutors announced Monday that Brian Hsu, 20, of Irvine was charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew on a flight last week from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

He appeared in federal court in California Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond. He was ordered to appear in federal court in Denver, where the flight was diverted after the alleged assault, on Nov. 15.

It was not known if Hsu had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

According to an affidavit from an FBI agent who investigated the incident, four witnesses and the flight attendant, who was not named, said Hsu punched the attendant on Wednesday’s flight. Meanwhile, Hsu, who said he was returning home after undergoing brain surgery in Rhode Island, told investigators that the attendant charged at him, hitting her nose on his palm.

Hsu said that, while stretching, he accidentally hit the flight attendant with his arm or hand and she began swinging at him with her hands. Fearing she was going to hit him in the head, he raised his hands defensively, he said. According to Hsu, the attendant then charged at him, hitting his palm. Hsu said he suffered a skull injury in New York City last fall and sometimes experiences a mental “fog” when thinking is difficult, the document said.

The attendant told investigators that she was talking to a coworker when she felt something hit her head and turned around to see Hsu, who said he wanted to use the bathroom, the document said.

She said she told him he could not because the “fasten seatbelts” sign was on. He then raised his arms as if to stretch and hit her head with his elbow, causing her to put her arms out and her hands up to defend herself, she said, according to the document. After he appeared to back down, she said he charged at her and punched her with his right hand.

Hsu, who was later restrained in his seat with duct tape and then “plastic bonds,” told investigators that he could not form a fist with his right hand because of an injury, the document said.

The alleged assault comes amid a surge this year in unruly airline passengers, who sometimes become violent.

At the time, Fort Worth, Texas-based American said the passenger, not publicly identified then, would be banned from all future flights. It also called for his prosecution. “This behavior must stop,” the airline said.

The head of the union representing the airline’s flight attendants, the Association of Flight Attendants, praised the decision to file charges against Hsu as a way to help deter verbal and physical abuse on flights. However, Sara Nelson also asked the federal government, airlines and airports to do more to hold disruptive passengers accountable, including creating a list of people barred from flying on any airline.

“This is not a new normal we are willing to accept,” Nelson said.

MOST READ
1
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
2
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
3
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
4
Raiders activate local linebacker from IR
Raiders activate local linebacker from IR
5
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Traffic moves towards a police car by the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario ...
Canadian snowbirds traveling south as US land borders reopen
By Anita Snow and Terry Tang The Associated Press

The Biden administrations decision to allow vaccinated people to enter the U.S. by land for any reason starting Nov. 8 has many Canadians making reservations at their favorite vacation condos.

A Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/ ...
FDA delaying decision on Moderna shot for adolescents

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday.

In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Natio ...
Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
The Associated Press

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on a movie set, calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

FILE - This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine ...
FDA clears doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine for young kids
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

 
Facebook has a new name
By Barbara Ortutay AP Technology Reporter

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

 
Biden announces deal on domestic policy package: ‘Let’s get this done’
By Lias Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared Thursday he has reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departs for overseas summits.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
FDA panel endorses COVID-19 vaccine for kids
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint committee for t ...
Leaked documents show Facebook profits amid safety revelations
By Barbara Ortutay and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.