70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California reporter wants cops to return his seized property

By Janie Har The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 - 9:15 am
 

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco reporter is seeking the return of his property confiscated by police after officers with a sledgehammer raided his home and his office amid an investigation to determine the source of a leaked police report into the death of the city’s public defender.

An attorney for freelance journalist Bryan Carmody will make the request Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court, arguing that “the free flow of information to the public is jeopardized” when the government interferes with independent newsgathering.

San Francisco police have defended the May 10 raids of Carmody’s office and the house where he lives in which they seized multiple computers, cellphones and cameras.

Officials have said the raids were “conducted as part of a criminal investigation into the illegal release of” a preliminary report into the death of former Public Defender Jeff Adachi. The raids were authorized by search warrants signed by two judges.

But outraged media outlets have criticized the raids as a violation of the California’s shield law, which specifically protects journalists from search warrants. The Associated Press is among dozens of news organizations siding with Carmody that are seeking to submit a friend of the court brief.

Mayor London Breed initially defended the raids but on Sunday posted messages on Twitter saying she was “not okay” with raids on reporters. District Attorney George Gascon said he has not seen the warrants, which are sealed, but he could not imagine a situation where warrants would be appropriate.

“Seizing the entire haystack to find the needle risks violating the confidences Mr. Carmody owes to all his sources, not just the person who leaked the police report,” he said in a Monday tweet.

City supervisors scolded police for quietly releasing the report to the press, saying it was an attempt to smear the legacy of Adachi, who sparred with police. An autopsy found Adachi died suddenly Feb. 22 of a mixture of cocaine and alcohol, compromising an already bad heart.

In court documents, Carmody has said he is a veteran journalist who is often the first on the scene of breaking news. He provides video news packages to outlets in return for payment.

He sold copies of the Adachi police report along with video footage from the scene of Adachi’s death and information obtained from interviews to three news stations.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
The Associated Press

A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to racist treatment of black people during a conversation about racial diversity.

In a photo taken Monday, May 20, 2019, residents enjoy a cool evening near a Huawei store in Be ...
US delays Huawei ban 90 days to give tech sector time to adjust
By Joe McDonald and Frank Bajak The Associated Press

The United States is delaying some restrictions on U.S. technology sales to Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei in what it calls an effort to ease the blow on Huawei smartphone owners and smaller U.S. telecoms providers.

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal law ...
Cohen campaign finance probe remains active, say prosecutors
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Prosecutors aren’t quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer. A judge is keeping some search warrants sealed.

A "No Trespassing" sign is posted along the fencing protecting the parking lot of the ...
New abortion laws sow confusion, uncertainty, fear at clinics
By Kim Chandler and Sudhin Thanawala The Associated Press

Abortion clinics are facing protesters emboldened by a flurry of restrictive new state laws as they reassure confused patients that the laws have yet to take effect.

A sign is shown during a news conference April 10, 2019, to reintroduce "Medicare for All" legi ...
‘Medicare for All’s’ rich benefits surpass most other nations
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

A “Medicare for All” plan embraced by leading 2020 Democrats appears more lavish than what other advanced nations offer, compounding the cost but also potentially broadening its appeal.

Aretha Franklin performs Dec. 4, 2008, during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the Ne ...
Aretha Franklin may have penned 3 wills, left in home
By Ed White The Associated Press

Three handwritten wills have been found in the suburban Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the “Queen of Soul.”

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Cla ...
Chicago-area hospital’s role in baby-cutting case questioned
The Associated Press

A local sheriff’s office wants to know if a suburban Chicago hospital violated state law by not immediately reporting that a woman who claimed to be the mother of a newborn had not given birth. The woman was later charged with strangling the baby’s mother and cutting the newborn from her womb.

A June 24, 2010, file photo shows the Palisades nuclear power plant, located in Covert Township ...
Speedier cleanup of closed nuke plants raises concerns
By Bob Salsberg The Associated Press

Companies specializing in nuclear demolition and radioactive waste storage are buying up aging U.S. reactors and promising to decommission them in dramatically less time than their utility owners had planned.