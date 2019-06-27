84°F
Nation and World

California woman killed by 3 sharks while snorkeling in Bahamas

The Associated Press
June 27, 2019 - 6:41 am
 

TORRANCE, Calif. — A shark attack has killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsay’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

