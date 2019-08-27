100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Danish city puts Vikings at crossing signals to mark its history

The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 - 8:02 pm
 

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — It’s safe to cross when the green Viking is walking, but stop when the red one is standing. That’s the message to pedestrians in Aarhus as it unveils new crossing signals to celebrate the history of Denmark’s second largest city.

City council member Buenyamin Simsek, in charge of technical matters, on Monday unveiled the first of 17 traffic signals featuring Vikings holding axes and shields, but no horned helmets — there is no evidence that Viking helmets really did have horns.

The lights will form a circle around downtown Aarhus, which was founded by the Vikings in the 8th century and became a bustling harbor city.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during closing ...
Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker, orders $572M payment
By Sean Murphy The Associated Press

An Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million.

In an Aug. 16, 2019, photo, chemist David Dawson pours pieces of a cannabis-infused chocolate b ...
Chocolate’s marijuana potency factor confounding chemists
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

How much marijuana is really in that pot brownie? Chocolate can throw off potency tests so labels aren’t always accurate, and now scientists are trying to figure out why.