86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

District seeks principal’s firing after autistic boy awarded ‘most annoying’ trophy

The Associated Press
June 12, 2019 - 6:55 am
 

GARY, Ind. — A school district in northwestern Indiana says it’s seeking to fire a principal after a special needs teacher awarded an 11-year-old autistic student a trophy naming him the “most annoying male” of the school year.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the update from Gary Community School Corp.’s Emergency Manager Pete Morikis came Tuesday night during a school board meeting. Morikis says the planned termination of Bailly Preparatory Academy Principal Carlita Royal comes after an internal investigation.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from Royal.

A Bailly Preparatory Academy teacher gave the boy the trophy May 23 during a fifth-grade awards luncheon attended by students, parents and the school principal.

The teacher and two others were notified last week that the district will seek to cancel their contracts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General Deputy Inspector General for Audit Servic ...
Abuse, neglect in nursing facilities unreported, says report
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Nursing facilities have failed to report thousands of serious cases of potential neglect and abuse of seniors on Medicare even though it’s a federal requirement for them to do so, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Party of Iowa's America First Dinner, Tuesd ...
Trump-Biden trade of barbs sounds more like final election flurry
By Thomas Beaumont, Darlene Superville and Will Weissert The Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Iowa — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly laid into each other while traveling in the battleground state of Iowa, unleashing verbal attacks that at times felt more appropriate for the final weeks before Election Day than a lazy summer about 17 months before voters go to the polls.

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2014 file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Iranian ...
Japan PM in Iran to ease tensions; Yemen rebels strike Saudi airport
By Amir Vahdat, Aya Batrawy and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe landed in Tehran on Wednesday on a mission to ease tensions between the U.S. and Iran, just hours after Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen launched an attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people.

This photo released by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) shows the treatment unit where ...
Ebola outbreak spreads from Congo to Uganda
The Associated Press

The World Health Organization says an expert committee has been alerted for a possible meeting to discuss whether to declare the Ebola outbreak a global health emergency.

Protesters react to tear gas during a large protest near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, ...
Violence escalates at Hong Kong civil liberty protests
By Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who had massed outside government headquarters Wednesday in opposition to a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the territory.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, arrives to meet privately with members of ...
Former FBI leaders to testify on Russian threat, Mueller report
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

House Democrats angling to spotlight damning allegations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report are focusing Wednesday on contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.