Doctor says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind by police

A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

Protesters march down a street after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Steven Ash holds drawing of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, as he waits to enter the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, for Clark's,Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Helmet clad Sacramento Police officers stand near the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, before the Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Recent demonstrations held outside the arena against the police shooting of Stephon Clark, who was unarmed, caused the lockdown of the building leaving thousands of ticket holders unable to attend games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

The pathologist says any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

The pathologist says Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.