75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Drought-stricken California dreched by major storm

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 - 6:22 pm
 
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, O ...
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A car drives on Highway 101, which is partially flooded in Corte Madera, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 2 ...
A car drives on Highway 101, which is partially flooded in Corte Madera, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin walks by a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dix ...
Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin walks by a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin surveys a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dixi ...
Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin surveys a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO — A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state.

Drenching showers and strong winds accompanied the weekend’s arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean. The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley, inundating Oakland’s Bay Bridge toll plaza and overflowing rivers in Napa and Sonoma counties. Power poles were downed and tens of thousands of people in the North Bay were without electricity.

By Sunday morning, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded a half foot (15 centimeters) of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the weather service said.

“Some of our higher elevation locations could see 6, 7, 8 inches of rain before we’re all said and done,” weather service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, the California Highway Patrol closed a stretch of State Route 70 in Butte and Plumas counties because of multiple landslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding,” the highway patrol’s office in Oroville tweeted on Sunday. “If you can stay home and off the roads today, please do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

In nearby Colusa and Yolo counties, state highways 16 and 20 were shut for several miles due to mudslides, the state Department of Transportation said.

Burn areas remain a concern, as land devoid of vegetation can’t soak up heavy rainfall as quickly, increasing the likelihood of flash flooding.

“If you are in the vicinity of a recent burn scar and haven’t already, prepare now for likely debris flows,” the Sacramento weather service tweeted. “If you are told to evacuate by local officials, or you feel threatened, do not hesitate to do so. If it is too late to evacuate, get to higher ground.”

South of San Francisco, evacuation orders were in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains over concerns that several inches of rain could trigger debris flows in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar when the storm moves through early Monday. Further south, parts of western Santa Barbara County saw evacuation warnings upgraded to orders in the area burned by this month’s Alisal Fire.

Strong winds were also expected, with gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) at the windiest spots in Northern California. Elevations above 9,000 feet (2,745 meters) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.

Recent storms have helped contain some of the nation’s largest wildfires this year. But it remains to be seen if the wet weather will make a dent in the drought that’s plaguing California and the western United States. California’s climate is hotter and drier now and that means the rain and snow that does fall is likely to evaporate or absorb into the soil.

California’s 2021 water year, which ended Sept. 30, was the second driest on record and last year’s was the fifth driest on record. Some of the state’s most important reservoirs are at record low levels.

MOST READ
1
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
2
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
3
Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
4
Gusty winds could reach 55 mph Sunday in Las Vegas
Gusty winds could reach 55 mph Sunday in Las Vegas
5
QAnon-linked convention kicks off in Las Vegas with misinformation
QAnon-linked convention kicks off in Las Vegas with misinformation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in t ...
Up to 10K California trees to be removed; road to large sequoias closed
The Associated Press

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids, says FDA
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters.

Gamblers don protective face masks at Caesars on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 24, 202 ...
Data offers glimpse of breakthrough risks for Southern Nevada workers
By Mary Hynes / RJ and Dillon Bergin Documenting COVID-19 project

There have been more than 500 vaccine breakthrough infections of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated casino workers in Clark County, a number similar to that of health care workers.

In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Natio ...
Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round, warrant says
By Morgan Lee and Walter Berry The Associated Press

Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show.

An aerial video image provided by KOAT 7 News, shows Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond ...
Sheriff: Actor Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
By Morgan Lee and Walter Berry The Associated Press

A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

This Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo shows empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose CO ...
CDC expands COVID booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
By Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas in February 2021. (AP Phot ...
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Lau ...
Items linked to Brian Laundrie, potential remains found
By Curt Anderson Associated Press

Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park during the search for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito during the couple’s cross-country road trip, according to law enforcement sources and a Laundrie family attorney.

 
US likely to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.