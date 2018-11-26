Early winter storm pummels Midwest, cancels flights, shuts roads

A winter storm is continuing to batter much of the central Midwest early Monday from northeast Missouri into southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, including the greater Chicago area.

A shopper dashes to her car during a blizzard after shopping Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Walmart in Roeland Park, Kan. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate 190 near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A winter storm is expected to dump snow across the Midwest, on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Anthony Walters of Mission, Kan., wipes snow from a vehicle before loading groceries into it Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Roeland Park, Kan. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Police from Roeland Park, Kan., watched as the driver of a van tried to a navigate a slick street Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, that hit the Kansas City area. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

It was only the third time Kristin Brooker, now living in Los Angeles, had seen snow, so a selfie was in order Sunday, Nov. 25,2018 with friend Dominic Francia, who grew up in Kansas City. The pair stopped on their walk around the Country Club Plaza just as the heavy snow began to fall. Both now live in Los Angeles.

A pedestrian walks as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the midwest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A pedestrian walks as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers carry snow shovels as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pedestrians walk along a snow-covered street Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pedestrians make their way along a street during a snowfall Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rows of corn stalks stand in blowing snow north of Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Rows of corn stalks stand in blowing snow north of Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

A Pontiac Star Chief for sale is seen in a snow drift along U.S. 75 near Nebraska City, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The blizzard-like conditions at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reported early Monday that the average departure delays at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport are 77 minutes and the flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that just over 350 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled.

Heavy snow will continue through the early hours of Monday with up to a foot (30.48 centimeters) of snow expected in Chicago, including and wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80.46 kph) likely to cause whiteout conditions, according to The National Weather Service. Forecasters predict more than a foot of snow is likely in southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. Downed tree limbs and power lines will continue to cause power outages.

In Kansas, Gov. Jeff Colyer issued a state of emergency declaration on Sunday. The action came as a large stretch of Interstate 70, spanning much of the state, was closed between Junction City and WaKeeney.

Separately, a portion of Interstate 29 was shut down in Missouri, near the Iowa border.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from central Missouri into eastern Michigan.