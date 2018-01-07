Nation and World

Elvis auction gets $17.5K for a rocking chair, $27.5K for a ring

The Associated Press
January 7, 2018 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2018 - 1:45 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A leather rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Elvis Presley’s Graceland has sold at auction for $17,500.

Graceland says in a news release the chair was among 271 items from third-party collectors offered at the auction held Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis during a celebration of Presley’s birthday.

The highest bids included a diamond and platinum ring that sold for $27,500. The ring had been gifted to Presley’s girlfriend, actress Linda Thompson. Other items included a globe-shaped, free-standing wooden bar from Presley’s Beverly Hills, California, home that sold for $22,500, and Presley’s 1922 Colt “Police Positive” .32-caliber revolver that brought $20,000.

A cigar box for Presley’s personal items sold for $5,000.

Another auction at Graceland will be held on Aug. 12.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like