79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ex-cops in George Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 - 6:12 am
 
In this May 25, 2020 file image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, ...
In this May 25, 2020 file image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wed ...
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd’s death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven’t disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness.

Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren’t responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao’s attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

The former officers waived their right to appear at Thursday’s hearing. Their trial is set for Aug. 23.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting the officers, has said allegations that his office was involved in a leak are false. His office had no immediate comment on the allegations of coercion. A spokeswoman for Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner, said they could not comment due to the pending case.

Chauvin, who was seen in widely viewed bystander video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. He’s to be sentenced June 25.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial was separated from Chauvin’s to comply with COVID-19 courtroom spacing restrictions.

Bob Paule, Thao’s attorney, said in a court filing Wednesday that Baker initially said there was no physical evidence that Floyd died of asphyxiation. But after talking twice to Dr. Roger Mitchell – a former medical examiner in Washington, D.C. – he amended his findings to include neck compression as a factor, according to Paule.

Paule said that in one of the conversations, Mitchell called Baker and told him he was going to submit an opinion piece critical of Baker’s findings to the Washington Post. When Baker released final autopsy findings June 1, they included neck compression, Paule wrote, and Mitchell never submitted his piece to the newspaper.

Mitchell, now chairman of the Department of Pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine, did not immediately respond to a phone message left at the department after hours.

Paule also took aim at Mitchell’s criticism of Dr. David Fowler, a key defense witness for Chauvin who testified that the former officer was not responsible for Floyd’s death. Mitchell sent a letter — signed by 431 doctors from around the country — to the Maryland attorney general, saying Fowler’s conclusions were so far outside the bounds of accepted forensic practice that all his previous work could be questioned.

Maryland officials then announced they would review all in-custody death reports during Fowler’s tenure. Paule said Mitchell’s accusations had a chilling effect on Thao’s ability to find medical experts unafraid to testify on his behalf.

He said prosecutors have yet to give the defense evidence about Mitchell’s actions. He’s asking that the case against Thao be dismissed.

Paule also said in a court filing in February that he wants an order sanctioning the state for “its role — directly or indirectly — in the leaking of highly prejudicial information related to potential plea agreements of co-defendants.”

The New York Times reported Feb. 10 that Chauvin was ready to plead guilty to a third-degree murder charge last year but then-Attorney General William Barr rejected the agreement. The Associated Press published a similar report the next day, citing two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. Paule alleged that the leaks came from the state, and asked that anyone who did so be barred from participating in the trial. Tom Plunkett, Kueng’s attorney, echoed his statements.

Ellison earlier dismissed Paule’s motion as “completely false and an outlandish attempt to disparage the prosecution.”

Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, has a motion asking Judge Peter Cahill to compel the state to disclose all use-of-force reports over the past 50 years in which a Minneapolis police officer used force and another officer intervened verbally or physically. Gray said it’s necessary to show the jury that no such intervention has been made in the past 50 years, which would call into question the state’s expert testimony about the duty of officers to intervene.

Prosecutors have said that request should be denied. They’ve noted that department policy requires officers to intervene when excessive force is used, and say Gray hasn’t shown how the testimony of experts could be called into question by a lack of interventions.

All four officers have also been indicted on federal charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
2
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
3
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
5
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. We ...
Israel, Hamas fighting escalates even amid truce efforts
By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel in a matter of minutes Thursday and Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seen in November 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Ohio giving away $1M to 5 vaccinated adults
The Associated Press

Beginning May 26, adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks.

Crystal Tippit of Orange County, Calif., pumps gas at Chevron on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday ...
No need to panic about gas, experts say
By / RJ

The cyberattack that prompted the shutdown of the East Coast’s largest fuel pipeline is unlikely to have any impact on Southern Nevada gasoline products, experts say.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a mask during a visit to a vaccination center in South Gate, ...
California governor says mask mandate will end in June
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the nations most populous state would stop requiring people to wear masks in almost all circumstances on June 15, describing a world he said will look “a lot like the world we entered into before the pandemic.”

 
House GOP removes Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
By Alan Fram and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Republicans dumped GOP Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership post Wednesday for her persistent repudiation of Donald Trump’s election falsehoods, underscoring the hold the defeated and twice-impeached former president retains on his party.

People walk amid the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstr ...
Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, kills senior Hamas figures
By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

In just three days, this latest round of fighting between the bitter enemies has already begun to resemble — and even exceed — a devastating 50-day war in 2014.

FILE-In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, A make-shift memorial is seen outside a busi ...
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she’ll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.