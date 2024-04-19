80°F
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city

Iran's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, right, and Iran's Ambassador to t ...
Iran's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, right, and Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani, 2nd left, arrive at a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Associated Press
April 18, 2024 - 7:40 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 7:41 pm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack. However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise” in the area.

Commercial flights began diverting their routes over western Iran without explanation early Friday as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic reported “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan. State television acknowledged “loud noise.”

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a “loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

