70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Families of hostages still being held by Hamas racing against time

A poster depicting Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, 26, is displayed next to a memorial in Tel Avi ...
A poster depicting Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, 26, is displayed next to a memorial in Tel Aviv on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Argamani was kidnapped Oct. 7 by Hamas militants at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, southern Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
More Stories
Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour addresses United Nations Security Co ...
Security Council revives UN hopes for Palestinian Authority
The frigate Hessen leaves the port at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, for the R ...
EU Red Sea navy commander hopes for more ships to repel Houthi attacks
A woman browses produce for sale at a grocery store, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in New York. In fin ...
New WIC rules to include more money for fruits and veggies
A Los Angeles Police Department officer talks to an occupant inside of his squad car. (Getty Im ...
Infant dead, 9-year-old injured after found on side of Los Angeles freeway
By Sam Mednick The Associated Press
April 9, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 

JERUSALEM — It’s the last wish of a dying mother, to be with her daughter once more. But six months into Israel’s war against Hamas, time is running out for Liora Argamani, who hopes to stay alive long enough to see her kidnapped daughter come home.

“I want to see her one more time. Talk to her one more time,” said Argamani, 61, who has stage four brain cancer. “I don’t have a lot of time left in this world.”

Noa Argamani was abducted from a music festival Oct. 7 when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

The video of her abduction was among the first to surface, images of her horrified face widely shared — Noa detained between two men on a motorcycle, one arm outstretched and the other held down as she screams “Don’t kill me!”

There’s been little news about Noa, 26. But in mid-January, Hamas terrorists released a video of her in captivity. She appears gaunt and under duress, speaking about other hostages killed in airstrikes and frantically calling on Israel to bring her and others home.

Half a year into Israel’s war, agonized families such as the Argamanis are in a race against time.

In November, a weeklong cease-fire deal saw the release of more than 100 hostages. But the war is dragging on, with no end in sight and no serious hostage deal on the table. Israel believes about a quarter of the remaining hostages are dead, and divisions are deepening in Israel over the best way to bring the rest home.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to both eliminate Hamas and bring all the hostages back. He faces pressure to resign, and the U.S. has threatened to scale back its support over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israelis are divided into two main camps: those who want the government to put the war on hold and free the hostages, and others who think the hostages are an unfortunate price to pay for eradicating Hamas.

“They have these two goals and the assessment of the type of risk they’re willing to take to get the hostages back — this is where you see divisions,” said Shmuel Rosner, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute and analyst for Israeli public television station Kan News.

On-and-off negotiations mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt have yielded little. If a viable deal emerges, decisions will become harder and the divisions sharper, Rosner said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman browses produce for sale at a grocery store, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in New York. In fin ...
New WIC rules to include more money for fruits and veggies
By JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer

The federal program that pays for groceries for low-income mothers and children will soon emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and different cultures.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks to reporters after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democr ...
Biden ally opposes halting U.S. weapons transfers to Israel
By Alicia Diaz Bloomberg News

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, cited a heightened risk of an attack by Iran or its proxies after a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that Iran blamed on Israel.

Traffic moves along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Why Californians are fleeing this once-Golden State
By George Skelton Los Angeles Times

It seems only yesterday that California’s population was nearly 40 million. Then more people left the state. Now they’re not even at 39 million.

Avraham Harush, father of Israeli solider Sergeant Reef Harush, mourns over his grave in Ramat ...
Some Israeli forces withdraw from south Gaza
By Jack Jeffery and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EU Red Sea navy commander hopes for more ships to repel Houthi attacks
recommend 2
Blockbusters beware: CinemaCon attendees urged to support smaller movies
recommend 3
Monorail to remain in operation along Strip; could be repurposed in future
recommend 4
Gunman spared pregnant lawyer during fatal shooting, document says
recommend 5
Cirque to close curtains on Beatles LOVE show on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 6
$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino