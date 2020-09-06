110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries, sheriff says

The Associated Press
September 6, 2020 - 12:45 pm
 

AUSTIN, Texas — Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump, but no one was injured or killed, officials said Sunday.

Boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump’s reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday, according to Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls and received three other reports of boats taking on water.

Images of the event show the water of Lake Travis choppy with the wakes of dozens of boats flying American, Texas and “Trump 2020” flags.

Dark said that weather on the roughly 19,000-acre (7,690-hectare) lake was calm, but that the tightly packed boats created large waves in areas. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play, she said.

The first call for help came at 12:15 p.m., and later distress calls were for boats taking on water, stalled engines and capsizing, Dark said.

Three of the boats that sank were towed to shore, while the other two were still at the bottom of the lake, she said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services received no calls for service related to the parade, a spokeswoman said.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
2
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
3
Boats in Arizona, Texas supporting Trump find trouble
Boats in Arizona, Texas supporting Trump find trouble
4
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
5
30,000 pounds of Hatch chile gone in a flash, they’re roasting more
30,000 pounds of Hatch chile gone in a flash, they’re roasting more
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, S ...
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
The Associated Press

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety early Sunday after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of several fires that broke out amid record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures that baked the state.

A man rides a powered surfboard on the bay with the San Francisco skyline in the background Sat ...
California bakes in weekend heat wave, crowds pack beaches
The Associated Press

California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.

An 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice, a highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog, i ...
Police dog survives second stabbing attack in California
The Associated Press

A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic, the agency said Friday.

People walk on campus at San Diego State University Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Diego. San ...
San Diego State shuts down classrooms over COVID-19
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

San Diego State University on Wednesday halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.