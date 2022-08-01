Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads

Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding.

The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard.

Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened.

Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California’s Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads. The rain also prompted closures of highways and campgrounds elsewhere, but no injuries were reported.

On Monday, park officials said Kelbaker, Cima, Essex and Morning Star roads are “closed until further notice” due to flooding.

On Monday, park officials said Kelbaker, Cima, Essex and Morning Star roads are "closed until further notice" due to flooding. Park staff continue to assess the damage. When conditions are safe, the preserve will reopen roads. More rain is expected.

The storms produced torrential downpours and the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Arizona, which is close to the stateline with California.

In a mountainous area east of Los Angeles at the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, mudslides sent trees and large rocks onto roads, blocking them near the city of Yucaipa.