96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 - 4:14 pm
 
The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preser ...
The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preser ...
The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
A damaged road is seen in Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Nat ...
A damaged road is seen in Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard.

Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened.

Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California’s Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads. The rain also prompted closures of highways and campgrounds elsewhere, but no injuries were reported.

On Monday, park officials said Kelbaker, Cima, Essex and Morning Star roads are “closed until further notice” due to flooding.

The storms produced torrential downpours and the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Arizona, which is close to the stateline with California.

In a mountainous area east of Los Angeles at the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, mudslides sent trees and large rocks onto roads, blocking them near the city of Yucaipa.

MOST READ
1
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
4
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
5
CARTOONS: How the national media can regain credibility
CARTOONS: How the national media can regain credibility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A ...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

FILE - Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Con ...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
Zeke Miller and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation.

One of seven cats that keep the company of the visitors at a new "Miau Cafe" finishes a cake in ...
Cats classified as alien invasive species by Polish institute
By Vanessa Gera The Associated Press

A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species.” Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July ...
Gallup: Biden approval hits all-time low
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers — an average of just 38.1 percent approve of his job performance — may drag Democrats down in November.