Flash floods hit Utah national park, 60 rescued by helicopter

(Capitol Reef NPS via Twitter)

Search and rescue crews evacuated about 60 people via helicopter on Thursday, after flash floods blanketed southern Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park, washing out roads and stranding both visitors and park rangers at the popular outdoor destination known for cliffs and canyons made out of red rock.

A Wayne County, Utah spokesperson told KSL that there had been no fatalities and visitors had only sustained minor injuries and lacerations from the incident. The flooding caused seven or eight vehicles to be damaged or destroyed.

Monsoon storms sweeping the southwest have flooded or closed roads throughout southern Utah and, before the evacuation, the National Weather Service had issued a warning in the area for Thursday. However, Wayne County spokesperson Kassidee Brown told the media outlet the park still hosted an “excessive” number of visitors.

The Scenic Drive, Grand Wash, & Capitol Gorge all experienced flash floods yesterday. These roads remain closed. Search & Rescue teams were able to rescue all visitors from these areas by 10 pm last night. NPS photo: vehicle swept away in a flood, no one was inside at the time. pic.twitter.com/dDCjAKPaiT — Capitol Reef NPS (@CapitolReefNPS) June 24, 2022