104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Florida bear: Doughnuts lure city-roaming animal into trap

The Associated Press
May 28, 2020 - 12:35 pm
 

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Glazed or jelly? A black bear roaming around a Florida city proved no match for the doughnuts that lured the animal into a humane trap.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the juvenile 250-pound bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf coast city. Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.

In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown. He said the drugs don’t always work immediately on large animals such as bears.

“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” he said.

So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap. That did the trick.

Brown said the bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area. Authorities estimate there are about 4,000 black bears in Florida.

Wildlife officials say people should be sure to secure their garbage cans and should not put them out the night before pickup because it gives bears more opportunity to get into them.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
3
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
4
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
5
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Thai classical dancer wearing face shield to help curb the spread of the coronavirus performs ...
India, Russia, S. Korea have increases in virus infections
The Associated Press

India had another record daily jump in coronavirus cases, while Russia reported a steady increase in its caseload even as it moved to swiftly ease restrictions in sync with the Kremlin’s ambitious political plans.

 
41M have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Nearly 2.1 million workers filed first-time claims for unemployment in the latest week nationwide, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

 
George Floyd protesters in LA block traffic but no arrests made
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.

In this April 6, 2020, file photo, medical workers wearing personal protective equipment intake ...
US virus deaths surpass 100,000
By Carla K. Johnson, Susan Haigh and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

The United States has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE Na ...
Tropical Storm Bertha forms, quickly hits S. Carolina coast
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina’s coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

 
Poor weather postpones historic SpaceX rocket launch
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Since 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

 
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows
By Lauran Neergaard and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Gates block an entrance to Caesars Palace hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of ...
US nears 100K deaths as virus expands grip in many areas
By Kim Tong-Hyung and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

Optimism over reopening economies from business shutdowns to fight the virus spurred a rally on Wall Street, even as the official U.S. death toll approached 100,000.