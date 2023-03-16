49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Florida hiker, 1 other found dead in southern Utah flooding

By Sam Metz The Associated Press
March 16, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Sunlight peeks into the narrows of Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler ...
Sunlight peeks into the narrows of Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Sunlight peeks into the narrows of Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler ...
Sunlight peeks into the narrows of Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Water levels remain high days after a rainstorm in Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016 ...
Water levels remain high days after a rainstorm in Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah, in 2016. (Lennie Mahler/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were found dead after floodwaters poured into a slot canyon near the Utah-Arizona border, endangering three groups of hikers who had to be hoisted out by helicopter.

Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Allen Alldredge said the first man who was found dead was among a group of three hiking south to Lees Ferry across the Utah-Arizona border. Another man in the group was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he was being treated for hypothermia and bodily injury after days of exposure.

Authorities found a second body on Wednesday afternoon across the Arizona border. Although they couldn’t immediately confirm it was the man identified as missing earlier in the week, Alldredge said they “were very confident that it was our missing individual” and called off additional search.

Alldredge said authorities received a call Monday from the spouse of a hiker who had not returned home from a hike they began Friday. The hikers were on a multiday trek from Wire Pass to Lees Ferry through Buckskin Gulch’s sandstone features that includes multiple narrow slot canyons.

Authorities did not release any of the hikers’ names. The first man found dead was from the Tampa, Florida, area, Alldredge said.

The “atmospheric river” storms that swept parts of the western United States last weekend raised the water level in the canyons before additional floodwaters spilled into the slot canyons early this week. Authorities continued to search for the missing hiker as weather forecasts predicted additional rain Wednesday.

Two Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters and another hiker helped locate the second body found on Wednesday. After being called for the initial group of three, the Department of Public Safety helicopters helped extract 11 other people Tuesday who were stuck in frigid floodwaters and had called for help.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
3
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
4
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
5
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in ...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1B fraud conspiracy
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok, was one of China’s richest businesspeople, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.1 billion in 2015.

This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the pro ...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project
By Matthew Daly and Chris Megerian Associated Press

The Biden administration approved the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska, drawing criticism from environmentalists.

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, M ...
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after collapse
By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

A man rides his bicycle through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11, 2023. ...
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
By Nic Coury and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The rain and snow is expected to extend from Central California to Oregon, as well as northern Nevada. High winds are also a concern.

People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif ...
Feds racing to sell assets as nation’s 16th largest bank fails
By Stan Choe and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

State Parks swift water technicians Jeremy Paiss and Bryan Kine transport Lizbeth Hernandez to ...
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
By Susanne Rust, Brittny Mejia and Liam Dillon The Los Angeles Times

The atmospheric river, known as a “Pineapple Express” because it brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, was melting lower parts of the huge snowpack built in California’s mountains.

More stories for you
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
California flooding fears grow as ‘Pineapple Express’ slices into state
California flooding fears grow as ‘Pineapple Express’ slices into state
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
‘We probably lost everything’: 27K to evacuate in California
‘We probably lost everything’: 27K to evacuate in California
Winter storm likely a factor in medical flight crash that kills 5
Winter storm likely a factor in medical flight crash that kills 5
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties