Florida shooting survivors hold town hall in Utah; Las Vegas next

Survivors of the Florida high school shooting massacre were part of a gun reform town hall in Utah addressing school safety and gun laws.

Ryan Deitsch, right, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Eve O'Neill following a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Ryan Deitsch, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Young audience members listen as students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Young audience members applaud while listening to students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Emma Gonzalez, right, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, poses for a photograph during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Audience members listen as students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, and other March for Our Lives panel members speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Sam Robinson, of Utah Gun Exchange, asks a question of student activists involved with the March for Our Lives movement at a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Ryan Deitsch, right, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, receives a hand shake following a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Survivors of the Florida high school shooting massacre were part of a gun reform town hall in Utah addressing school safety and gun laws.

Students from the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February held a 90-minute panel discussion Saturday night at a packed Mountain America Expo Center in Salt Lake City.

The Deseret News reports that among those in attendance was Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

The panel included Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors, Utah high school students and other activists on the “Road to Change” tour.

Student activists addressed high school students and gun rights advocates covering issues ranging from background checks to bump stocks. Activists then held a question-and-answer session.

Tour coming to Southern Nevada

On Monday in Las Vegas, the Florida students will meet with local student activists, survivors from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting and others for a 90-minute roundtable. The free event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the gym at Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The summer tour is a continuation of a nationwide walkout held in March, one month after the Parkland, Florida, shooting. For more information or to RSVP online, visit actionnetwork.org.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Road, Las Vegas