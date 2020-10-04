74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

Former Dodger found dead, was sought in Arizona woman’s killing

The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 - 9:53 pm
 

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night.

Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said.

The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported.

Earlier Saturday, Haeger’s unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

MOST READ
1
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
2
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
3
Election odds taken down after Trump’s positive coronavirus test
Election odds taken down after Trump’s positive coronavirus test
4
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
5
Southern Nevada homebuilders fetch record prices amid pandemic
Southern Nevada homebuilders fetch record prices amid pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Flames from the Glass Fire burn a truck in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 ...
California wildfires continue but cooler weather coming
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches an astonishing milestone: 4 million acres burned by wildfires this year.

In this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, video image streamed by The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of J ...
Mormon leaders call for end to racism, protest violence
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

Top leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to root out racism and make the faith an “oasis of unity” while also decrying violence at recent racial injustice protests they said amounted to “anarchy.”

A woman leaves a store offering services to send remittances to Mexico and Central America, Fri ...
Mexican workers send home big amounts of money during pandemic
By Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic stopped work for nearly a month at the California farm where Luis earns $80 a day picking tomatoes, but that didn’t stop him from sending $800 to family in Mexico.

Children play "pin the mask on Gov. Gary Herbert" during a "Trash Your Mask Protest" rally host ...
Utah’s COVID surge continues, more deaths reported
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press

Utah reported 15 more coronavirus deaths following medical examiner investigations on Friday as the pandemic spikes in the state.

Disneyland in California (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland stays closed as California delays theme park opening rules
By Adam Beam and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday delayed new operating rules for theme parks such as Disneyland that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic as tourism industry officials warned the state was set to lose more than $78 billion in travel related spending this year.

A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
Unemployed Hawaiians getting $500 restaurant cards
The Associated Press

Up to 100,000 Hawaii residents receiving unemployment benefits are expected to receive $500 meal cards for use in restaurants throughout the state.

In a Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, aw ...
Grand jury notes: Police in Breonna Taylor case knocked, announced
By Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

In this Jan 28, 2020, file photo, demonstrators listen to speakers during a rally outside the U ...
Faith groups blast Trump move to cut refugee quota to 15K
By Julie Watson and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, the government unveiled its proposal to reduce the number of refugees permitted to enter in the fiscal year that started on Thursday to 15,000.