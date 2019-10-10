Former ICE agent indicted for impersonating officer

Andrew J. Pleviak, 42, also faces state charges, including attempted aiding of escape, false impersonation and forgery.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. — A federal grand jury has indicted a former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of helping an inmate escape from a local Kansas jail by impersonating an immigration officer.

Andrew J. Pleviak, 42, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of false impersonation of a federal officer.

He is accused of falsely identifying himself as another man who is an actual ICE agent in an effort on Sept. 3 to free an inmate held at the Kingman County jail. He allegedly provided a sheriff’s deputy a memorandum on ICE letterhead falsely claiming the inmate was an important confidential informant and saying that ICE would drop the detainer on him.

Pleviak also faces state charges, including attempted aiding of escape, false impersonation and forgery. His defense attorney declined comment.