101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Giraffes move step closer to endangered species protection

By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 - 11:59 am
 

GENEVA — Nations around the world moved Thursday to protect giraffes as an endangered species for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists and scowls from some sub-Saharan African nations.

Thursday’s vote by a key committee at the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES paves the way for the measure’s likely approval by its plenary next week.

The plan would regulate world trade in giraffe parts, including hides, bone carvings and meat, while stopping short of a full ban. It passed 106-21 with seven abstentions.

“So many people are so familiar with giraffes that they think they’re abundant,” said Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy for the Wildlife Conservation Society. “And in Southern Africa, they may be doing OK, but giraffes are critically endangered.”

Lieberman said giraffes were particularly at risk in parts of West, Central and East Africa.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said it was concerned about the multiple threats to giraffes that have already resulted in population decline, citing habitat loss, droughts worsened by climate change and the illegal killings and trade in giraffe body parts.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, hailed the move, noting that giraffes are a vulnerable species facing habitat loss and population decline. A key African conservationist said it could help reverse drops in giraffe populations, as the move would help better track numbers of giraffes.

40% decline in 30 years

“The giraffe has experienced over 40% decline in the last 30 years, said Maina Philip Muruthi of the African Wildlife Foundation. “If that trend continues, it means that we are headed toward extinction.”

Still, not all African countries supported the move.

“We see no reason as to why we should support this decision, because Tanzania has a stable and increasing population of giraffes,” said Maurus Msuha, director of wildlife at the Tanzanian Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. “Over 50% of our giraffe population is within the Serengeti ecosystem, which is well protected. Why should we then go for this?”

CITES says the population of wild giraffes is actually much smaller than that of wild African elephants.

“We’re talking about a few tens of thousands of giraffes and we’re talking about a few hundreds of thousands of African elephants,” said Tom De Meulenaar, chief of scientific services at CITES. He said the convention was intended to specifically address the international trade in giraffes and their parts.

Fewer than elephants

“With fewer giraffes than elephants in Africa, it was a no-brainer to simply regulate giraffe exports,” said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The U.S. is the world’s biggest consumer of giraffe products, conservationists said. Sanerib said it was important for the U.S. to act on its own as well.

“It’s still urgent for the Trump administration to protect these imperiled animals under the U.S. Endangered Species Act,” she said in a statement.

The meeting in Geneva comes after President Donald Trump’s administration last week announced plans to water down the U.S. Endangered Species Ac — a message that could echo among attendees at the CITES conference, even if the U.S. move is more about domestic policy than international trade.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Man pinned, killed in NYC elevator accident
The Associated Press

Police say it appears that the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued going downward and trapped him.

In a file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest ...
UN report condemns sexual violence by Myanmar military
By Grant Peck The Associated Press

Sexual violence carried out by Myanmar’s security forces against the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority was so widespread and severe that it demonstrates intent to commit genocide as well as warrants prosecution for war crimes and crimes against humanity, a U.N. report charged Thursday.

Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media outside the W ...
Walmart to rebuild interior, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting
By Cedar Attanasio and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Walmart plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, the retail giant said Thursday, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt.

A protestor holds a sign reading "God bless Hong Kong" during a demonstration by stud ...
Hong Kong students plan 2-week class boycott for protest demands
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

University student leaders said Thursday they’ll call for a boycott of the start of classes to pressure the government to respond to the protest movement gripping the city since June.

In a Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., s ...
Sanders’ $16T climate plan builds on Green New Deal
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released a $16.3 trillion climate plan that builds on the Green New Deal and calls for the U.S. to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050.

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Epstein may have ‘manipulated’ the system from beyond the grave
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets into a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his accusers to collect damages