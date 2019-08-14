95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Girl, 14, killed when rocks fall on vehicle in Glacier park

The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Falling rocks hit the top of a vehicle traveling on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, killing a 14-year-old Utah girl and injuring her parents and two other children.

Park officials say the rock slide happened at about 7 p.m. Monday near the East Tunnel on the scenic highway.

Rocks ranging from fist-sized to 12 inches in diameter fell from an unknown height, shattering the vehicle’s rear window.

The girl’s name and hometown were being withheld until family members can be notified.

Park officials say her parents suffered significant bruises while the other children had minor injuries.

The last fatal injury from falling rocks on the Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting t ...
Investigators divided on whether Dayton gunman targeted sister
By Dan Sewell and John Seewer The Associated Press

Investigators have radically different views on whether Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister, Megan, two hours after they arrived at a popular strip of nightclubs.

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019, photograph, United States Department of Agriculture intern Ale ...
Farmers turn to technology as Colorado River faces distress
By Dan Elliott The Associated Press

The need is especially pressing in seven U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.