97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Girl tossed in air after bison charges tourists at Yellowstone

The Associated Press
July 23, 2019 - 8:10 pm
 

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists.

Park officials say the bison rushed the group Monday after some of the tourists approached to within 5 to 10 feet of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
China says it won’t rule out using force to reunify Taiwan
The Associated Press

BEIJING — China says it will not “renounce the use of force” in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vows to take all necessary military measures to defeat “separatists.”

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder announces Tuesday, July 23, 2019, that 39-year-old Zacha ...
Man pleads guilty in brutal 1998 killing of Montana teen
By Matthew Brown The Associated Press

Miranda Fenner’s slaying drew national attention, but grew to frustrate investigators who stuck with the case despite years of no progress.

(Getty Images)
Sheriff accused of scamming church, food bank pleads guilty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former Alabama sheriff accused of scamming a food bank and church and pocketing leftover money meant for feeding inmates pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of nine federal charges lodged against him.

In a June 15, 2018 photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Two senior senators ...
Senators unveil compromise to cut drug costs for seniors
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Two senior senators unveiled compromise legislation Tuesday to reduce prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare recipients, while saving money for federal and state health care programs.