ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1

Google fined $2.7B in European antitrust ruling

The Associated Press
June 27, 2017 - 3:09 am
 

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s competition watchdog has slapped a record $2.72 billion fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

European regulators said Tuesday that “Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service.”

It gave the Mountain View, California, company 90 days to stop or face fines of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of parent company Alphabet.

The European Commission, which polices EU competition rules, alleges Google elevates its shopping service even when other options might have better deals.

Google maintains it’s trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like