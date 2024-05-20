83°F
GOP’s Stefanik critical of Biden policy in Knesset speech

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., holds up a printout that she claims was from a New York City public school teacher's social media account, during a Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
FILE - Chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., talks to reporters ...
FILE - Chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., talks to reporters about their plans to respond to student protests over the Israel-Hamas war, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Elise Stefanik, a House Republican leader seen as a candidate to be Donald Trump's running mate, delivered a speech before Israel's parliament on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in which she slammed President Joe Biden's approach to the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Associated Press
May 19, 2024 - 9:20 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — Elise Stefanik, a House Republican leader seen as a candidate to be Donald Trump’s running mate, delivered a speech before Israel’s parliament on Sunday in which she criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to the war in Gaza.

Stefanik, the fourth-highest-ranked Republican in the House of Representatives, is the latest of several U.S. politicians from both sides of the aisle to visit Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack ignited the war in Gaza. But it’s rare for such visitors to address Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset.

Speaking at a session dedicated to combating antisemitism worldwide, Stefanik vowed to help with “crushing antisemitism at home and providing Israel what it needs when it needs it, without conditions.”

She was referring to Biden’s decision to hold up the delivery of some 3,500 bombs, and his refusal to provide offensive weapons for a long-promised Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah. The administration fears such an operation would plunge Gaza into an even more severe humanitarian crisis.

