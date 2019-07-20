104°F
‘Got the Spider!’ joke on demolished house draws notice online

The Associated Press
July 20, 2019 - 2:02 pm
 

RENNER, S.D. — A photo of a demolished house with the words “Got the Spider!” painted on the roof has made the rounds on social media after a couple decided to have a little fun.

Jeff Hopkins and Dawn Cronk told the Argus Leader they wanted to write something on the roof of the crumbled house and “Got the Spider!” made them laugh. So Cronk bought a can of spray paint and the joke was set in motion.

A stranger took a photo on Tuesday and it’s since been shared online tens of thousands of times. Dozens of people have also driven by to giggle and take photos of their own.

Hopkins says he didn’t think anyone would notice, and they did it just to make themselves laugh. Cronk says she feels blessed to have made people slow down and smile.

